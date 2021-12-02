A Total Solar Eclipse Is Taking Place This Week, and You Can Watch It with NASA

How to Watch the Total Solar Eclipse

The stream will take place in the early hours of December 4 for those of us in the US. NASA will stream the eclipse, weather permitting, on its YouTube page and on NASA TV. You'll be able to view the agency's stream in the player above thanks to Theo Boris and Christian Lockwood of the JM Pasachoff Antarctic Expedition, who will make the broadcast possible from Union Glacier, Antarctica.

NASA's stream begins at 1:30 am EST on December 4. The eclipse will reach totality and 2:44 am, and the stream concludes at 3:37 am. It'll be a late night if you're trying to catch the eclipse, but there will more than likely be easily accessible videos you could play later on, during the hours when you're normally awake. (Just like was the case with the most recent "ring of fire" solar eclipse.) Though, that feels like less of an event viewing. Whatever makes your eclipse-loving heart happy.