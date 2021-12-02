A Total Solar Eclipse Is Taking Place This Week, and You Can Watch It with NASA
The total solar eclipse on December 4 will be visible across Antarctica.
This is a good news/bad news/moderately good news situation. Good news: There's a total solar eclipse coming in the early hours of December 4. Bad news: It's only visible in Antarctica. (It's going to be hard to chase this eclipse.) Good news, in light of the bad news: You will be able to watch the eclipse online thanks to NASA.
The eclipse starts about 300 miles southeast of the Falkland Islands, per Earthsky. From there, it will cross the entire Antarctic continent before ending at sunset.
Where Can You See the Total Solar Eclipse
The path of totality—the area where the moon will completely black out the sun—is running exclusively through the ocean and Antarctica, with the exception of the South Orkney Islands, which it will cross before reaching Antarctica.
However, stargazers can see a partial solar eclipse from Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia and Sandwich Islands, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Chile, New Zealand, and Australia, according to NASA.
How to Watch the Total Solar Eclipse
The stream will take place in the early hours of December 4 for those of us in the US. NASA will stream the eclipse, weather permitting, on its YouTube page and on NASA TV. You'll be able to view the agency's stream in the player above thanks to Theo Boris and Christian Lockwood of the JM Pasachoff Antarctic Expedition, who will make the broadcast possible from Union Glacier, Antarctica.
NASA's stream begins at 1:30 am EST on December 4. The eclipse will reach totality and 2:44 am, and the stream concludes at 3:37 am. It'll be a late night if you're trying to catch the eclipse, but there will more than likely be easily accessible videos you could play later on, during the hours when you're normally awake. (Just like was the case with the most recent "ring of fire" solar eclipse.) Though, that feels like less of an event viewing. Whatever makes your eclipse-loving heart happy.
Ready to go stargazing?
Here are all the best stargazing events that you can get out and see this month or you could stay in a stream the northern lights from home. If you're just getting started, check out our guide to astronomy for beginners or easy stargazing road trips from big US cities.