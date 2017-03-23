No One Has Ever Spun This Fast in an Office Chair

There's a point in life where spinning in circles without a care in the world is no longer fun. Instead, the merry-go-round has become an instant nausea machine. Prior to that point, the above stunt might have seemed like a good time.

Welp, get ready to turn the color of mushy peas because this guy was strapped into an office chair hooked up to a pair of nitrous tanks and it was as batshit crazy as it sounds. Farmtruck and AZN from the Discovery Channel show Street Outlaws put together this ridiculous stunt, half of which was quite well thought out. Or it was well thought out as long as you permit spinning at light speed with the limp limbs of a rag doll to be considered well thought out.