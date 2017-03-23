No One Has Ever Spun This Fast in an Office Chair

There's a point in life where spinning in circles without a care in the world is no longer fun. Instead, the merry-go-round has become an instant nausea machine. Prior to that point, the above stunt might have seemed like a good time.
Welp, get ready to turn the color of mushy peas because this guy was strapped into an office chair hooked up to a pair of nitrous tanks and it was as batshit crazy as it sounds. Farmtruck and AZN from the Discovery Channel show Street Outlaws put together this ridiculous stunt, half of which was quite well thought out. Or it was well thought out as long as you permit spinning at light speed with the limp limbs of a rag doll to be considered well thought out.
The cobbled together stationary vehicle was well-designed, with the office chair secured by ratchet straps. Plus, its speed is a testament to how well they executed their vision. However, not much thought was given to how to stop the chair from spinning was it got going. Maybe they just didn't imagine that it would go this ridiculously fast.
This is a terrible idea, even if it's terribly amusing. Don't try to improve on their design. Stick to old-fashioned foot-powered spinning in your office chair while your co-workers are out to lunch.
h/t Reddit
