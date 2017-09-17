These Kids Wore Costumes for Their School IDs and Knocked It out of the Park

School ID pictures can be a nightmare. Nothing is set up to make you look good, and you almost inevitably wind up looking like a washed out troll. But no big deal, you just have to carry it around for a full year.
The seniors at North Farmington High School in Farmington Hills, Michigan have a tradition of dressing up in costumes for their school IDs. This year, the IDs have gone viral, and it's easy to see why. The students don't just drop into the local costume shop and don the latest ... uh ... let's go with sexy piece of sushi. Instead, Detroit suburb seniors get dressed up in amazing costumes that capture hilarious moments from pop culture.
"Since freshman year it's been something I've wanted to participate in," senior Natalie George tells Thrillist. That was a common sentiment among many of this year's seniors.
The class began sharing images of their ID card pictures side-by-side with the moments that inspired them on Twitter with the hashtag #NFID18. Now, there are a ton of them out there.
"When I was a freshman, I was actually really concerned when I saw all the seniors in weird outfits," says Anthony Damiani. "I was so confused why they were doing that. But my freshman year, most of the seniors just stuck their tongue out or wore silly glasses. But ever since then the tradition has gotten bigger and bigger."
That one above is the class president.
It's not just the costumes that are so great. Many of these pictures freeze a hilarious moment from a film, like this Clueless reference above.
It's clear why these IDs are getting so much love online. Though, it's not just because some are hilarious. It's also because it's an enviable tradition.
Something to consider next time your employer decides you need a new ID card for work.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.