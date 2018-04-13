This Genius Kid Got Around His Teacher’s Cell Phone Ban by Bringing in a Record Player

Considering kids are practically born with smartphones in hand now, it's not unusual for teachers to ban them during classes, and specifically during tests and exams to prevent cheating. Though, if students are good at anything, it's finding loopholes in teacher-instituted policies.
Case in point: One clever high school kid who got around his physics teacher's no-cell-phones-during-exams rule by bringing in a record player and headphones, so he could listen to music while he cranked through the questions.
Eric Saueracker, a physics teacher at Hudson's Bay High School in Vancouver, Washington, was conducting an exam on Wednesday, for which he imposed a no cell phone rule -- even if just to listen to music. However, his student Wyatt Prutch wasn't content to sit there in silence while he took the test, and decided to bring his portable record player and a pair of headphones so he could bump to some jams as he worked. The vinyl? Kanye West's College Dropout, of course.
Saueracker was so amused by the whole setup that he snapped a pic of and shared it on Twitter, where it quickly went viral. He also followed up to point out that Prutch's album of choice must have worked, because he ended up acing the exam.
Lots of people on Twitter chimed in to praise Prutch's clever stunt, including his own brother, who made a point to mention that he was the one who got Wyatt the portable record player.
The exam was a mid-term, so Prutch still has plenty of time to figure out what album to rock out to during the final.
