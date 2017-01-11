This Guy Used CNN's Presidential Debate Coverage to Score over $300 on Venmo

Amid the ongoing fallout from Donald Trump's "hot mic" scandal and the intense anticipation ahead of Sunday night's increasingly consequential presidential debate, CNN's exhaustive live coverage is fixed on the big showdown's venue, Washington University in St. Louis. And with the cable news giant's cameras pointed at the campus for hours at a time, one student there has already cashed in on all the attention -- just by holding a sign with his Venmo usersname.

While the background of CNN's live coverage from St. Louis has been crowded with dozens of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump signs over the last few days, Washington University freshman Albert Wu camped out in front of the cameras with a sign bearing a markedly non-political message on Saturday night: "STUDENT DEBT SUCKS - VENMO @ALBERTWU97." Pretty brilliant, right? Well, within minutes of appearing on national TV, Wu's Venmo account lit up with dozens of contributions from viewers across the country. By the end of the night, the sign netted Wu more than $330, which is plenty of cash to cover his next few pizza deliveries.