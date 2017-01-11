Your Cheap iPhone Charger Has a 99% Chance of Being Dangerous

To put that in even more digestible terms, that means 99% of faulty chargers around the world failed a basic safety standards test, and are therefore capable of physically harming you through electrocution or starting a fire, according to the study.

This is alarming, given a recent suit filed by Apple, alleging that 90 percent of the iPhone chargers sold on Amazon were fake. The suit was filed against a third-party seller, reportedly for peddling faulty chargers disguised as legitimate Apple products.

Lord Toby Harris, chair of National Trading Standards, said of the study: “Criminals across the globe are using online platforms to lure you in with cheap deals for fake items, many of which are dangerous and have been known to overheat and cause house fires.”