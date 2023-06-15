These New Tours Offer the Chance to 'Study Abroad' for Just 2 Weeks

Sojrn has been offering four-week study abroad programs for adults since 2021, and the company has seen roaring success. I mean, as someone with lived experience, I can tell you that the reason those friends you have that never shut up about studying abroad always talk about it is because it’s genuinely very fun. Apologies but I do want to talk about my Argentine Cinema professor, having malbec and empanadas as an afternoon snack, and walking the streets of Buenos Aires because it was incredible!

But, outside of college, submerging yourself in a new culture to learn and explore for three months is pretty hard. Not just financially, but logistically. How do you program something like this for yourself? With the four-week programs, Sojrn offered people the chance to meld the experience of being a digital nomad with being a global student. Trips, called Chapters, sold out quickly.

For those of us out there who can't afford to spend a full month away from our lives in the states, Sojrn is now offering a new, two-week immersion program. Just announced on June 14, it's perfect for getting the experience of studying abroad, but with a time frame that is more realistic for people who can't step away from their day to day as long as they'd like to.