These New Tours Offer the Chance to 'Study Abroad' for Just 2 Weeks
Sojrn is now offering shorter versions of its popular "study abroad for adults" program.
Sojrn has been offering four-week study abroad programs for adults since 2021, and the company has seen roaring success. I mean, as someone with lived experience, I can tell you that the reason those friends you have that never shut up about studying abroad always talk about it is because it’s genuinely very fun. Apologies but I do want to talk about my Argentine Cinema professor, having malbec and empanadas as an afternoon snack, and walking the streets of Buenos Aires because it was incredible!
But, outside of college, submerging yourself in a new culture to learn and explore for three months is pretty hard. Not just financially, but logistically. How do you program something like this for yourself? With the four-week programs, Sojrn offered people the chance to meld the experience of being a digital nomad with being a global student. Trips, called Chapters, sold out quickly.
For those of us out there who can't afford to spend a full month away from our lives in the states, Sojrn is now offering a new, two-week immersion program. Just announced on June 14, it's perfect for getting the experience of studying abroad, but with a time frame that is more realistic for people who can't step away from their day to day as long as they'd like to.
The new two-week microdoses of semesters abroad include a mental wellness program in Bali, Indonesia, a wine program in Tuscany, Italy, and a Spanish program in Medellin, Colombia. The itineraries of these trips are "accelerated" versions of the four-week programs, which have more free time built in to accommodate remote workers' schedules. Ideally, during the two-week program, you'd be able to go OOO.
These new two-week options will be offered alongside the existing four-week chapters, which include Art & Architecture in Barcelona, Cuisine in Mexico City, Biodiversity in Cape Town, and History in Rome.
"Sojrn has captured the imagination of people wanting to relive their study abroad experience as an adult, while also providing the opportunity to those who didn’t participate in one while in school," Tara Cappel, founder and CEO of Sojrn, told Thrillist. "There are a range of barriers preventing adults from spending an extended period abroad, so we reimagined the Sojrn program in a condensed format to open up the experience to more people."
In 2024, five new options for two- and four-week programs will be announced. All programming from Sojrn prioritizes slow, conscious travel. Meaning you’ll be getting a more authentic experience and also leaving behind a more positive impact to wherever you travel. You'll be connected with locals and get a chance to take in a wider scope of the destination you're visiting.
Prices reflect the cost of such intentional travel—two-week trips start at $2,999 per person and will include five to six activities, accommodations, and your instructor. Airfare is not included.
You can explore these trips, itineraries, and booking options at Sojrn.travel.
