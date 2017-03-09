Americans Are Having Way Less Sex Than They Did 20 Years Ago

Despite countervailing evidence, we might not have the most sexualized culture in the world -- hifalutin lube dispensers and Fitbit condoms be damned. Even with the scourge of hook-up apps like Tinder and Grindr and millennial stereotypes parroted by Dr. Phil and the like, a new study claims that Americans are having less sex than they did in the ‘90s.

We’ve clearly fallen off the sex wagon. The study, published in Archives of Sexual Behavior, cited data collected in the General Social Survey from the late '90s to 2014. The takeaway: American adults had sex nine-fewer times in 2014 than they did in the late '90s.