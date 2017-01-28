Bald Men Are More Dominant and Attractive Than Dudes With Hair

“Choosing to dispense with one’s hair is arguably a form of nonverbal behavior, a form of expression which communicates information about the self otherwise difficult to observe,” the study states, meaning that bald men are basically more mysterious than guys with fancy haircuts. This lends itself to an air of confidence and dominance that seems to radiate from shiny heads everywhere. Or as the research tells it: “Men with shaved heads will fare better economically in negotiations,” so don’t do business with a bald man.

One caveat though: You have to be completely bald for this to apply to you. Guys with male-pattern baldness -- and spotty patches of hair lining the circumference of their heads -- were actually perceived to be weaker than the Bruce Willis-es of the world.