This Is the Best Seat for Your Dog During Car Rides, According to a New Study

So you finally planned out your cross-country road trip. You are ready to hit the road, but of course, you need your canine companion to come along for the ride. There's just one major issue: How do you ensure your dog is comfortable for the journey? Thankfully this new study has an answer for you.

A small study conducted by Compare the Market details exactly where your dog should sit in the car to ensure the most comfortable journey possible. If you thought putting your dog in the boot (or trunk area) of your car would be best, you're wrong. Pups do best when they can see their owners.

To conduct the study, the company used heart rate monitors to determine which areas of the car the dogs felt the most (and least) comfortable when traveling. They studied four different dog breeds of varying sizes: Jack Russell, Poochon, Cocker Spaniel, and Red Fox Labrador.

The company took each dog's average resting heart rate and then placed them in four different areas of the car: front seat, back seat (with and without a view of their owner), and the boot. The dogs were tested on five different occasions to track the changes in heart rate and show which locations had their tails happily wagging and which soured the mood.

According to the study, dogs' heart rates are the lowest when they sit in the back seat with their owner in view. Conversely, the dogs experienced the highest heart rates when they couldn't see their owners and were seated in the car's boot.

While the dogs in the study also displayed lower heart rates in the front seat, many safety experts advise against putting dogs in the front because of the danger airbags pose to them.

Clinical Animal Behaviorist Rachel Rodgers told Compare the Market that "the humans dogs live with are often their main social group, so the last thing they want is to be taken away from their owners... A car boot [is] especially isolating. It removes the ability to see the person they rely on as a comfort mechanism, which can cause them to feel anxious and alone."

Rodgers also said anxiety around car rides is common for many dogs. "Often, their first experience of being in a car is when you take them home, which is also typically their first time away from their mom and siblings."

According to the American Kennel Club Association, you have to teach your dog how to love the cars before just plopping them in one. "You can condition your dog's emotional response from negative to positive by having great stuff happen near and inside the car," they advised. The Club also suggests owners remember to take their pup to the bathroom before a long journey, carry plenty of treats, and keep dogs comfy by using blankets that may serve as padding for any bumps along the journey.