There's Way More Pee in Swimming Pools Than You Ever Thought

Scientists have answered one of the most pressing questions concerning swimming pools everywhere: Just how much urine is floating around in there?

Led by graduate student Lindsay K. Blackstock, researchers at the University of Alberta were able to convincingly gauge the level of pee harbored by most commercial swimming pools by testing for an artificial sweetener called acesulfame K, or Ace-K. Researchers note that the sweetener -- which is present in any number of widely consumed foods and doesn’t break down in chlorinated water -- provides the best barometer for measuring the level of urine at your local park's pool. In other words, if you're swimming through Ace-K, you're most likely swimming through piss.