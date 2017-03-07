Having Sex Regularly Makes You Better at Your Job, Study Says

Most of us don't need a scientific study to confirm that sex makes people happy. Anecdotal evidence speaks volumes. What is intriguing, however, is that getting it on on the regular may also make people better at their jobs, according to new research out of Oregon State University.
The study, recently published in the SAGE Journal of Management, found that employees who regularly had sex with their partners at home came into the office the following day feeling more satisfied with their jobs, and were more engaged with their work.
To determine this, the researchers surveyed 159 married couples over the course of two weeks, asking them to complete two different questionnaires each day. The results suggested that those who had sex the night previous reported more positive moods the following morning, and that their elevated moods led to sustained engagement with work and higher job satisfaction throughout the day. Importantly, this was found to be equally true for both men and women, and even after accounting for the employees' quality of sleep and marital satisfaction.
Unsurprisingly, the research also found that when work-related stress was brought home, it had a negative effect on a couple's sex life.
The authors of the study aren't necessarily advocating for work-sanctioned sex breaks like those recently proposed in Sweden, but rather for employers to appreciate the importance of work-life balance in cultivating a sexually active, and thus happier and more engaged workforce. As co-author Keith Leavitt is quoted in the study's press release, employers should be encouraging employees to disconnect after hours, because "making a more intentional effort to maintain a healthy sex life should be considered an issue of human sustainability, and as a result, a potential career advantage."
Suddenly, screwing your way to the top takes on a whole new (and considerably less problematic) meaning.
