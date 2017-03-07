Having Sex Regularly Makes You Better at Your Job, Study Says

The study, recently published in the SAGE Journal of Management, found that employees who regularly had sex with their partners at home came into the office the following day feeling more satisfied with their jobs, and were more engaged with their work.

To determine this, the researchers surveyed 159 married couples over the course of two weeks, asking them to complete two different questionnaires each day. The results suggested that those who had sex the night previous reported more positive moods the following morning, and that their elevated moods led to sustained engagement with work and higher job satisfaction throughout the day. Importantly, this was found to be equally true for both men and women, and even after accounting for the employees' quality of sleep and marital satisfaction.