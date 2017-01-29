Getting Enough Sleep Is Even More Important Than You Realized

That's particularly important in light of the Centers for Disease Control estimate that the average person has lost and hour-and-a-half to two hours of sleep from their day over the last century. They also note that about a third of people sleeping less than six hours a night.

"Modern society, with its control of light, omnipresent technology and countless competing interests for time, along with the zeitgeist de-emphasizing sleep's importance, has resulted in the widespread deprioritization of sleep," the authors wrote.

This study took 11 pairs of identical twins with differing sleep patterns and studying the impact those patterns had on their immune system. Researchers write that the twin who slept less tended to have a depressed immune system, leaving them vulnerable to getting sick.