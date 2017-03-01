Here's One Big Reason You Shouldn't Buy a New iPhone

According to the research, which was conducted by Blancco Technology Group and first reported by BGR, newer iPhones experience far more failures than Android devices, and iOS reliability in general has steadily decreased over the last year.

To measure this, the surveyors broadly defined a failure as any instance in which a device did not perform a function as intended (for instance, anything from app crashing to battery or touchscreen issues, etc.) and found that the failure rate for iOS devices increased, quarter over quarter for each the entirety of 2016, eventually stabilizing in Q4 at 62%. They also found the iPhone 6 to be the most failure-prone iOS device of all, which isn't all that surprisingly considering its rampant touchscreen and battery issues.