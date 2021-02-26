Stuffed Puffs Chocolate-Filled Marshmallows Go Pastel for Springtime

Easter, spring, sweets, and pastels are practically synonymous, and we’ve already seen plenty of candies like “giant” bunnies, new Peeps varieties, and colorful Hershey’s kisses hit store shelves in advance of the April 4 holiday. Stuffed Puffs colorful marshmallows are the only treats we’ve seen so far, however, that are appropriately sized and wrapped to swap for traditional Easter eggs in your socially distanced hunt.

"Easter might look different this year, but we're excited to launch what will hopefully be a new holiday favorite," Michael Tierney, Stuffed Puffs CEO and Founder, said in a product announcement, though, to be fair, this year’s Easter looks an awful lot like last year’s. "Our pastel-colored chocolate filled-marshmallows are wonderful treats for the holiday and will be the perfect addition to any Easter basket or egg hunt this season," Tierney said.

Each marshmallow is stuffed with milk chocolate, colored yellow, pink, or blue, and individually wrapped to optimize hiding for kiddos or just keeping fresh for grownos. Ten-count bags will only be available online and in stores temporarily.

