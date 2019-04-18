These New Chocolate-Stuffed Marshmallows Are a S'mores Game Changer

Nothing says “summer night” more than a s’more. The warmer months are still a ways away, but Stuffed Puffs just introduced something that’ll have you itching to light up your first bonfire of the season a little early. The company is launching new marshmallows that are literally stuffed with chocolate, which is really the only thing we can imagine that could make a s’more more delicious.
Stuffed Puffs’ filled marshmallows feature the traditional fluffy white outside, but are filled with a real chocolate center, according to an Instagram post from the company. The chocolate center melts inside the marshmallow as you roast it to your desired level of brownness, which sounds like a recipe for the meltiest, most perfect campfire dessert. This means you don’t have to worry about keeping chocolate bars on hand when s’more season finally does roll around, but hey, you could always get crazy and add more chocolate for a little extra richness if you want. The possibilities are endless here, people.
The 6 Reasons Why You Have to Check Out This 7-Story Mansion!
On the other hand, you have to wonder if the chocolate will melt and leak out of the marshmallow while you’re roasting it over the open flames. It’s too early to know for sure at the moment, but in the meantime, people seem appropriately psyched about Stuffed Puffs’ latest release. The Instagram comments on the company’s post announcing the arrival of filled marshmallows are overwhelmingly positive. What’s not to love, honestly.
“I need these,” one user wrote.
“Being employed, by one of the company, I was privileged enough to have tried them. One word…. Delish!! Truly a great treat for ALL AGES!!” another commented, and we’ll just have to take their word for it for now.
The chocolate-filled marshmallows will hit store shelves on Sunday, April 28, at Walmart locations in the United States. It’s unclear if these are available for a limited time or if they’ll be hanging around all summer long. So if you have a Walmart near you, you may want to stock up just in case. They might just sell fast as the days grow warmer.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.