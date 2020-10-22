These Chocolate Marshmallows Are Stuffed with Peppermint Bark Filling

The holidays aren’t here just yet, but there’s a chill in the air and that means it’s hot cocoa season. Let’s be real, the best part of any cup of cocoa is the marshmallows floating on top. Traditional marshmallows are great, but why settle for plain when you could level up with flavors? Stuffed Puffs is rolling out a new seasonal flavor, Chocolate Peppermint Bark, and it’s going to take your cocoa, s’mores, or stress-snacking into uncharted but delicious territory.

Chocolate Peppermint Bark marshmallows are the first-ever seasonal flavor from Stuffed Puffs, which started out as chocolate-filled marshmallows. The company’s latest creation features a cocoa marshmallow stuffed with pink peppermint and white chocolate flavors. Stuffed Puffs claims Chocolate Peppermint Bark marshmallows are perfect for hot cocoa, s’mores, or really whatever you’re baking this holiday season.

According to Stuffed Puffs you can also skip the cocoa mix and just add a few Stuffed Puffs Chocolate Peppermint Bark marshmallows to a cup of hot milk. That seems questionable, but hey, it’s worth a shot.