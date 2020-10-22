These Chocolate Marshmallows Are Stuffed with Peppermint Bark Filling
Your holiday hot chocolate, s’mores, and midnight snacking just leveled up.
The holidays aren’t here just yet, but there’s a chill in the air and that means it’s hot cocoa season. Let’s be real, the best part of any cup of cocoa is the marshmallows floating on top. Traditional marshmallows are great, but why settle for plain when you could level up with flavors? Stuffed Puffs is rolling out a new seasonal flavor, Chocolate Peppermint Bark, and it’s going to take your cocoa, s’mores, or stress-snacking into uncharted but delicious territory.
Chocolate Peppermint Bark marshmallows are the first-ever seasonal flavor from Stuffed Puffs, which started out as chocolate-filled marshmallows. The company’s latest creation features a cocoa marshmallow stuffed with pink peppermint and white chocolate flavors. Stuffed Puffs claims Chocolate Peppermint Bark marshmallows are perfect for hot cocoa, s’mores, or really whatever you’re baking this holiday season.
According to Stuffed Puffs you can also skip the cocoa mix and just add a few Stuffed Puffs Chocolate Peppermint Bark marshmallows to a cup of hot milk. That seems questionable, but hey, it’s worth a shot.
You’ll be able to find Stuffed Puffs’ newest flavor on store shelves starting this November. If you can’t wait that long, you can head to StuffedPuffs.com and grab a bag or two now. Patience is a virtue, but sometimes cravings can’t wait.
“Holidays are a special time of the year and we are excited to bring fans to the season with our Chocolate Peppermint Bark marshmallows,” Michael Tierney, CEO and founder of Stuffed Puffs, said in a press release. “We wanted to show that we are so much more than just a summer s’more item. Chocolate Peppermint Bark is such a delicious seasonal flavor that allows you to bring Stuffed Puffs to your family in different ways all year long.”
We can see it now: drowning out your family Zoom arguments this holiday season with a mug of peppermint-y hot cocoa. Doesn’t get much better.
