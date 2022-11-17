This New Snack Combines Marshmallows with Your Favorite Cereal and It Sounds Delicious

Stuffed Puffs is expanding its selection of sweet treats by teaming up with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The fluffy marshmallows are filled with Cinnamon Toast Crunch creme, and the marshmallow is covered with cereal crumbles. Stuffed Puffs previously released a S'Mores version and a pastel version of the sweet.

"We are so excited to partner with my all-time favorite cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch. We've taken the best part of eating cereal, the awesome Cinnamilk at the bottom of the bowl, packed that flavor into the center of a Stuffed Puffs, and coated them with crunchy crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch," said Mike Tierney, founder & CEO of Stuffed Puffs, in a statement to Thrillist. "Our newest Big Bite with Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the perfect treat that puts the biggest smile of nostalgia on my face."

The Stuffed Puffs Big Bites Cinnamon Toast Crunch Filled Marshmallow will exclusively be sold at Walmart. You can learn more about the new sweet and find a location near you at StuffedPuffs.com. Each bag will be 5.9 ounces and contain eight Stuffed Puffs.