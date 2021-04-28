New Stuffed Puffs Marshmallows Are Filled With Cookies ‘n Creme

Stuffed Puffs, the supersized marshmallow maker, never seems to stop stuffing stuff, if you will, into marshmallows. The company has filled s’mores’ star ingredient with milk chocolate, peppermint bark, and now cookies ‘n creme.

Stuffed Puffs’ cookies ‘n creme variety takes a vanilla marshmallow and fills it with crunchy chocolate cookies suspended in creme for a trio of textures.

"Cookies and creme has always been a favorite flavor of mine so I'm excited to bring that delicious combination to our newest Stuffed Puffs creation," Michael Tierney, Stuffed Puffs’ CEO and Founder said in a statement. "The cookie sandwich pieces in the center add an incredible new dimension to our marshmallows, making this another technology achievement for the brand."

Stuffed Puffs cookies ‘n creme marshmallows are available in resealable bags online, and they’ll be in stores everywhere this May.