Food & Drink

Disney Just Unveiled the First Look at Its $1 Billion ‘Star Wars’ Theme Parks

By Published On 07/14/2017 By Published On 07/14/2017

Trending

related

The Big 'Game of Thrones' R+L=J Theory, 100% Explained

related

Don’t Fall for This Free Southwest Airlines Flight Scam

related

This Southwest Airlines Flash Sale Will Let You Fly for as Low as $42

related

Watch a Woman's Selfie Destroy $200,000 Worth of Art

Stuff You'll Like

related

'Gangnam Style' Is No Longer YouTube's Most Viewed Video of All-Time

related

You Can Fly to Europe for Just $203 in This Fall Fare Sale

related

Here Are the Best Airlines in the United States

Some of the greatest entertainment franchises are getting real-world makeovers. Not long after Nintendo’s announcement of Super Nintendo World in June, which is destined to open in Osaka, Japan by the time the 2020 Olympics are underway, Disney has unveiled a physical rendering of Star Wars Land, which aims to transport tourists to another galaxy far, far away, but IRL. 

Unveiled at the Disney Fan convention D23, Star Wars Land is the culmination of your sci-fi nerd fantasies. The company notes that two Star Wars-inspired worlds are under construction at California's Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resorts in Orlando, Florida.

Disney says attendees should expect to get immersed in the thick of the action. You'll be able to conduct a mission at the helm of the Millennium Falcon, and there’ll also be the chance to participate in a fierce war between the First Order and the Resistance. Whether or not you can lightsaber battle the space-faring emo kid Kylo Ren is still unclear.

A miniaturized version of the both Star Wars Land parks will be on display at D23 in Anaheim, California this weekend, and the company has provided visuals. They are small renderings, but also very elaborate, because hey, this is Star Wars and the details matter. The finished, 14-acre parks are expected to be finished by 2019, costing Disney a cool $1 billion in the process, according to Mashable.

Disney
Disney
Disney

Somewhere, Han Solo is smiling. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Stuff You'll Like