This Stunning Suburban Home's Real Estate Listing Casually Mentions It Has a Sex Dungeon

Real estate listings rarely contain that many surprises. Maybe one of the bathrooms has a bonus like a sauna or whirlpool tub, or there's a cool treehouse in the backyard. Few, if any, come with the sort of shocking reveal as the one contained in an online listing for a sprawling home in suburban Philadelphia.
The 5,000 square foot home, which is currently listed for $750,000 on the real estate site Redfin, appears to be a fairly typical, if not very nice colonial-style brick home upon first glance. However a brief scroll through the slideshow of (now-removed) interior photos reveals exactly what makes it "one of a kind" as its description suggests. Okay, let's just cut to the chase, it has a sex dungeon.
Dubbed "50 shades of Maple Glen" in its original Redfin posting, which went viral and was viewed more than 500,000 times in the first 24 hours it was up, the five-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania comes with quite a few high-end features. There are three fireplaces, an indoor/outdoor speaker system, gourmet kitchen, custom gazebo, billiard room, gym, and also what's described as "a private adult sexual oasis" in the basement. As for what's in there, the photos of it (which have since been taken down) showcase quite a bit of BDSM furniture, at least one sling, whips and bondage gear, and various accoutrements you might expect to find in such a place. Oh, and in case you're wondering, yes, the home is being sold furnished. Though, if "sex dungeon" isn't one of your must-haves, it's cool, as the listing makes clear "it can be converted back to a typical suburban basement." How boring!
Following all the viral attention, the listing description was amended and the photos of the sex den were removed (at least on Redfin), though it's unclear exactly why. However, Slate got in touch with the realtor selling the home, Melissa Leonard, and she says the main listing site pulled the photos down and thus they were pulled from the Redfin site, too. Fortunately, you can still view them all on her personal site, though.
At least one neighbor isn't too pumped about all the attention the house has been getting. During Slate's conversation with Leonard, she was confronted by a man who lives nearby who said he was very upset about it and that she should "take that off the internet. That's disgusting. We don't want that." Evidently, no one in the area had any idea the house had this little secret in the basement. Then again, why would they?
Thrillist was able to track down someone who actually grew up in the house, and reached out for comment. Katie, as she has chosen to identify herself, clarifies that whoever installed the adult playroom did so after her family sold it in 2009.
"I lived in this house for around 13 years," she wrote in an email. "My parents designed it and had it built in 1996 (without the infamous basement 'features'). It's actually somewhat ironic because my parents designed the house for us kids. They built an adorable little playhouse in the basement under the stairs that I loved to play 'house' in."
In light of all the attention her old house is getting, Katie insists the neighborhood is a great one, and that it's close-knit and perfect for kids.
"While the story is definitely funny at first, I do feel bad for our old neighborhood and town," she wrote. "I can't imagine how hard it must be for our neighbors to have to explain to their young kids what is going on next door when they hear all the 'parties' and such going on."
The original listing also hyped the fact that the home is currently rented as on Airbnb as "Maison XS" for $750 a night ($2,000 on weekends), ostensibly for its, uh, sexy amenities. So, keep that going and you could potentially offset mortgage payments for quite some time.
Something tells us if they dare host an open house here, it's going to be very, very popular.
