Subway Defends Its '100% Real' Tuna with 15% off Tuna Subs

Subway is no stranger to unwelcome press. First its famed footlong was alleged to fall short, then its bread, well, wasn’t, at least according to an Irish court. Now, a lawsuit filed by two plaintiffs in California claims Subway’s tuna is “made from anything but tuna,” The Washington Post reported last week.

Subway reps called the claims “baseless,” but if the last several year’s headlines are to be believed, it would seem that the multi-national sandwich chain itself is merely a figment of our collective imagination. And this round of is-it-or-isn’t-it headlines sure did amplify that magical realism vibe.

“Subway’s tuna is not tuna, but a ‘mixture of various…”, “Subway tuna sandwiches and wraps contain no actual tuna…”, and “Subway defends tuna salad as containing real tuna,” came up as the first three Google results for “Subway tuna” at press time. These winking headlines provide more questions than answers, as they are intended to do. First and foremost: Well what is in the tuna, then?

Easy, it's “a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna,” according to the suit. Wait, what? That doesn't answer the question at all.

Subway maintains that it “delivers 100% cooked tuna to its restaurants, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly made sandwiches, wraps and salads that are served to and enjoyed by our guests.”

While the matter remains “unproven” on Snopes, the court of internet opinion, Subway quietly reeled in a big one with its latest promotion: 15% off footlong tuna subs online or in-app with the code “ITSREAL.”