Subway Just Brought Back the $5 Footlong

There are a handful of corporate jingles so inescapable that it's surprising to discover someone who isn't familiar with the tune. That could be as simple as breaking you off a piece of that Kit Kat bar, the constantly repeating meows of Meow Mix, or something as simple as hearing "by Mennen."

Among that elite echelon of annoying, memorable commercial jingles is the $5 Footlong ditty from Subway. That one gets bonus frustration points because it's also frustrating that you can't even get yourself a $5 sub anymore. At least, that was the case until today. So sing away. The $5 Footlong deal has returned like Ozzy Osbourne after another farewell tour.

Starting on Tuesday, June 16, you can hit up a participating sub slinger to get any footlong sub for five bucks when you order two of them. Unfortunately, the deal's not available for delivery. You'll have to get that affordable pair of subs in-person.

And if you want to be annoyed by a jingle rattling around inside your head for the rest of the day, you can listen to the new version of the $5 Footlong song, put together by singer-songwriter Charlie Puth. (To be fair, it's not as incessantly catchy as the one you're thinking about.) Everything is coming up you, except for the part where you can't get that damn song out of your head now.