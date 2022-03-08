Subway Added 3 New Meat-Stacked Italian Sandwiches to Its Menu

In an ongoing commitment to keep its menu fresh, Subway is adding two new Italian-style sandwiches to its national menu, featuring bold ingredients like mozzarella, capicola, and tangy vinaigrette. The chain partnered with Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and proud Italian, to launch these new options.

"Our new classic Italian subs were created by our culinary experts with Italian-style meats and toppings to bring more crave-able, signature sandwiches to our fans, and Jimmy Garoppolo was the ideal person to add to our star roster and share the excitement of our new Italian collection," said Global Chief Marketing Officer at Subway, Carrie Walsh, in a statement shared with Thrillist.

So what's the deal with these new sandwiches? The first is the Mozza Meat, which is stacked with capicola, Black Forest ham, BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, and banana peppers, covered in MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette and all stuffed inside some Artisan Italian Bread.

Supreme Meats will also come on Artisan Italian Bread and will be piled high with pepperoni, Genoa salami, capicola, Black Forest ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, and that same MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette.

And, thanks to that partnership with Garoppolo, there will also be a third signature sandwich available in The Vault, which is Subway's exclusive menu for its website and app. Garoppolo's Benissimo comes with pepperoni, rotisserie-style chicken, provolone, spinach, tomatoes, and Peppercorn Ranch, all stuffed into Italian Herbs & Cheese Bread.

You can order the Mozza Meat and Supreme Meats at Subway stores nationwide, and you can order the Benissimo through the Subway app and website.