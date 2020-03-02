This Subway Deal Gets You Free Footlong Sandwiches

Lunch plans that give you enough leftovers to become your dinner plans are the best. You get to save money, don't have to struggle with cooking, and are still satisfied by the end of it all. Also? No cleanup.
If you're in need of a meal plan that sounds a little something like this, then look no further than Subway. On Monday, the sub chain launched a buy-one-get-one free (BOGO) deal on all footlong sandwiches. This means you'll no longer have to choose between Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki or a Meatball Marinara. Just get both. Lunch and dinner are officially served.
To unlock this deal, simply order Subway online or through the chain's mobile app and the discount will automatically apply. You're limited to one use of the deal per day, and the free sandwich must be of equal or lesser value. The offer is available right now but only for a limited time, so if you're planning on eating your way through all of Subway's subs, now is definitely the time to start.
