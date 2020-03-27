Subway Is Running a Buy-Two-Get-One-Free Deal

The world of fast-food and fast-casual dining has rarely been static, as much as you can count on stalwart items like a Whopper or Culver's cheese curds. Changes come quickly, but in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak, adjustments seem to come almost hourly, from the unfortunate closing of restaurants to contactless delivery, new procedures to protect employees to McDonald's suspending its breakfast menu as a measure to streamline the menu for workers.
Like so many others, Subway has rolled out its own series of changes to make ordering safe and convenient. The sandwich shop has also made it a little easier to feed a group on the cheap. The "eat fresh" shop has announced a Family Takeout Special, and there doesn't appear to be anything stopping you from defining "family" whichever way you'd like. When you order two Footlongs from the Subway website or its mobile app, you'll land a free Footlong.
However, as the name implies, the deal is only available for takeout.
If you prefer delivery, the code "SUBWAYNOW" will get you free delivery through any app that totes Subway subs around town, including Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub, and Seamless. So, when you're watching reruns of Community and get hungry about the time Britta starts dating Subway, you've got options.
