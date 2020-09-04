Subway Is Giving out Free Footlongs to Anyone Who Orders 2

In celebration of "Footlong Season," a time that is currently safer and more reliable than football season, Subway is bringing back its buy-two, get-one footlong deal in partnership with the NFL.

“In our first play as a proud sponsor of the NFL, we’re pairing our game day favorite Footlongs with America’s favorite sport and intercepting football culture with an elite squad of stars to help turn Football Season into Footlong Season,” said Carrie Walsh, chief marketing officer of Subway, in a press release. She says to expect "entertaining ad creative, unexpected activations and special meal deals" throughout the season.

A subway sandwich is itself a football field of sorts; the amount of meats and toppings you can stuff between two 12in pieces of bread could feed a family of three, so three sandwiches can cater a small, socially distant NFL party... Though I can't promise your guests will be happy with this Super Bowl snack.

The deal will be running through the rest of football season at participating locations across the United Staes. As is the case with most BOGOs with different menu items, the free sandwich will be the cheapest of the three.

All you have to do to get the free sandwich is purchase two sandwiches through the Subway app or make a purchase in the store. The deal is unfortunately unavailable via delivery, but I've yet to meet one person who's eager to get their Footlongs delivered, so I don't think this'll break too many hearts.