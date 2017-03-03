Subway Says Its Chicken Is '100% Real' After Study Claims Otherwise

Following a study that determined Subway’s chicken is largely composed of soy, the sandwich corporation is clapping back. In a fiery statement issued yesterday, Subway asks for a retraction of the DNA laboratory test -- issued by the CBC’s Marketplace -- which it calls “false and misleading.”

Running afoul of the fast-food conglomerate’s fare was enough to prompt a bit of venom from Subway executives. As Subway president and CEO Suzanne Greco told it:

"The stunningly flawed test by Marketplace is a tremendous disservice to our customers. The safety, quality and integrity of our food is the foundation of our business. That's why we took extra caution to test and retest the chicken. Our customers can have confidence in our food. The allegation that our chicken is only 50% chicken is 100% wrong."