Subway Says Its Chicken Is '100% Real' After Study Claims Otherwise

Following a study that determined Subway’s chicken is largely composed of soy, the sandwich corporation is clapping back. In a fiery statement issued yesterday, Subway asks for a retraction of the DNA laboratory test -- issued by the CBC’s Marketplace -- which it calls “false and misleading.”
Running afoul of the fast-food conglomerate’s fare was enough to prompt a bit of venom from Subway executives. As Subway president and CEO Suzanne Greco told it:
"The stunningly flawed test by Marketplace is a tremendous disservice to our customers. The safety, quality and integrity of our food is the foundation of our business. That's why we took extra caution to test and retest the chicken. Our customers can have confidence in our food. The allegation that our chicken is only 50% chicken is 100% wrong."
The test, which mined for the chicken DNA content in six different Subway sandwiches and wraps, alleged that the chain’s grilled chicken maintains 53.6% chicken DNA, while its chicken strips pack a modest 42.8%. Given the numbers, it was enough to spark suspicions that Subway’s chicken is merely chicken in disguise.
Other fast-food chicken sandwiches tested by Marketplace at Trent University’s Wildlife Forensic DNA Lab stacked up more favorably, sparking the ire of Subway. As a rebuttal, the company sent its chicken to two independent labs -- one in Canada and another in Florida -- and surprise, “the results from both labs found soy protein below 10 ppm, or less than 1%, in all tested samples.”
Subway has asked for a retraction of the study and an apology to go along with it. So far, the CBC hasn’t removed the story, and appears intent on leaving it be. Clearly, we’re fast approaching a ChickenGate level scandal.
