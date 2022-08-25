Subway's Footlong Subscription Pass Sold Out in 6 Hours

Earlier this week, Subway announced that it would be offering Footlong fans an amazing deal all September. By purchasing a $15 Footlong Pass, customers would receive a code to get half off a footlong every single day of the month.

We knew it was a good deal when we first covered it, but the speed with which the 10,000 passes sold out was still impressive. A representative for Subway informed Thrillist that all 10,000 passes were sold out within six hours of the passes going live. But don't worry! If you missed out on this deal, it doesn't mean you can't save on your next Subway trip.

Right now, you can use the code BOGO50 to get 50% off a second sub purchased at Subway. This BOGO deal will apply to the 12 new Series Subs which means you can save on lunch for you and a friend, or save on two different subs just for you. You can also get a free cookie when you purchase a $15 gift card.

For even more discounts, you can download the Subway app and join the MyWay Rewards program for more exclusive discounts and access to menu items from the Vault.