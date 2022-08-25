Subway's Footlong Subscription Pass Sold Out in 6 Hours
If you didn't get in on the deal, don't worry there are plenty of other ways to save.
Earlier this week, Subway announced that it would be offering Footlong fans an amazing deal all September. By purchasing a $15 Footlong Pass, customers would receive a code to get half off a footlong every single day of the month.
We knew it was a good deal when we first covered it, but the speed with which the 10,000 passes sold out was still impressive. A representative for Subway informed Thrillist that all 10,000 passes were sold out within six hours of the passes going live. But don't worry! If you missed out on this deal, it doesn't mean you can't save on your next Subway trip.
Right now, you can use the code BOGO50 to get 50% off a second sub purchased at Subway. This BOGO deal will apply to the 12 new Series Subs which means you can save on lunch for you and a friend, or save on two different subs just for you. You can also get a free cookie when you purchase a $15 gift card.
For even more discounts, you can download the Subway app and join the MyWay Rewards program for more exclusive discounts and access to menu items from the Vault.
Want more food deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.