Subway Is Unleashing Its Biggest Menu Update in Company History

I've always been an advocate of the whole why fix what ain't broke mentality. Until now, that is. Subway has gone and done just that, completely transforming its already impressive sub lineup as part of its "Eat Fresh Refresh." The sandwich maker is unleashing its largest menu update ever, including both updates and entirely new arrivals.

Beginning July 13, Subway stores nationwide will see 20 menu updates such as four all-new and two returning subs, four revamped sammies, and 11 "improved ingredients."

New ingredients include deli-thin sliced turkey, Black Forest ham, steak, rotisserie-style chicken, roast beef, hickory-smoked bacon, smashed avocado, artisan BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, and a tangy MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette to up your sandwich game. Two new kinds of bread are also getting added to the roster: Artisan Italian and Hearty Multigrain.

"Subway has been serving freshly made, customizable, and better-for-you sandwiches for more than 50 years, and we wanted to give our guests more new and improved flavors," Subway's president Trevor Haynes said in a press release. "Our new culinary team is delivering monumental updates to the entire core menu. The Eat Fresh Refresh makes Subway better than ever with freshly made, craveable, and delicious sandwiches to excite new and returning guests."