Subway Unveils Its First-Ever Footlong Cookie for National Cookie Day

Once you've cashed in on your free Jimmy John's cookie (go with Oatmeal Raisin and thank us later), hit up Subway for its own National Cookie Day celebration. The sandwich maker is reinventing its signature footlong, and this time, it's in the form of—you guessed it—a cookie.

Inspired by the Subway Series signature sammies, the fast-casual chain is introducing four limited-edition footlong flavors exclusively at Cookieway, aka the brand's NYC-based pop-up that exclusively sells cookies. You can get your tastebuds on the creation for one day and one day only: Sunday, December 4.