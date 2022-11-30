Subway Unveils Its First-Ever Footlong Cookie for National Cookie Day
The creations will be available at the chain's cookie-only pop-up in New York City.
Once you've cashed in on your free Jimmy John's cookie (go with Oatmeal Raisin and thank us later), hit up Subway for its own National Cookie Day celebration. The sandwich maker is reinventing its signature footlong, and this time, it's in the form of—you guessed it—a cookie.
Inspired by the Subway Series signature sammies, the fast-casual chain is introducing four limited-edition footlong flavors exclusively at Cookieway, aka the brand's NYC-based pop-up that exclusively sells cookies. You can get your tastebuds on the creation for one day and one day only: Sunday, December 4.
Here's the footlong cookie lineup:
- The Subway Cookie Club: Features stacks of cookies on cookies with a Double Chocolate cookie base and vanilla frosting topped with Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Macadamia, and Raspberry Cheesecake cookie chunks, rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate and raspberry sauce.
- The Mexi-Cali: Inspired by the Subway Series #7, the Mexi-Cali includes a vanilla sugar cookie base with dulce de leche, mole and corn nuts, white chocolate sauce, and ground coffee, Tajín, and espresso chips.
- The Monster: This appropriately named cookie starts with a Double Chocolate cookie base smothered in a heaping spread of peanut butter, peanut butter chips, Reese's pieces, butterscotch morsels, and pretzels with chocolate and white chocolate sauce on top.
- The Great Pickle: This cookie is layered with peanut butter and marshmallow crème on a vanilla sugar cookie base with salty potato chips, bacon crumbles, and yep, the brand's new dill pickles.
"Bringing together two of Subway’s most iconic menu items—footlong subs and Subway cookies—was the only way we could top our celebration of National Cookie Day last year when we opened the first Cookieway," Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation Paul Fabre said in a press release. "We wanted to give Subway fans even more cookie to love, with flavors and ingredients that are just as craveable as the sandwiches they're inspired by."
The footlong cookies will be available between 1 pm and 5 pm at the 1575 SW 8th Street location.