Here's How to Score 15% Off Subway Footlongs All This Month

Subway knows that September is a busy month. School is starting, and winter holiday plans are being made as summer slowly winds down. To help soften the blow, Subway is making it more affordable than ever to get a delicious Footlong.

Customers can order online or through the brand's app to access the deal until September 29. Enter "15OFF" at checkout. You can only use the code once per order, but you can use it on multiple orders until the end of the month. Subway Wednesdays, anyone? In addition to your discounted sub, cookies at Subway are also free on Wednesdays.

The deal is offered on any Footlong at participating US Locations nationwide. Want to know about more food deals? Thrillist has a complete list of free, cheap, and discounted food available this month, including how to get cheap and discounted delivery on food and alcohol.