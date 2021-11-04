Subway's Latest Deal Will Get You 3 Sandwiches for the Price of 2

Subway is dishing up a deal of epic proportions. Rather than treat customers to one, or even two, of their favorite sandwiches, Subway is offering up a chance to enjoy three menu favorites for a fraction of the price.

For a limited time, customers can buy two footlongs and get one free. That's three sandwiches for the price of two. The deal is good through November 6 and is only available to customers who have Subway accounts. The offer can be redeemed online and through the Subway app.

That's not all, either. Subway fans were outraged after the company removed roast beef from its extensive list of sandwich possibilities. After many pleas, roast beef is returning to Subway menus nationwide. Normally you can't improve on perfection, but Subway has found a way. Not only is the chain bringing roast beef back, but it's revamped the offering to be even better than fans remember.

Subway's roast beef sandwich now features Choice Angus Roast Beef, the highest quality ever offered at the sandwich shop. The sandwich is topped with lettuce, baby spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, and onions. As always, though, customers can customize the sandwich however they prefer.