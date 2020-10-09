Subway's New Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Is Made With Frank's RedHot Sauce

Subway is packing your favorite game day snacks into two brand new sandwiches. Just days after reports emerged that Ireland doesn’t want to consider the chain’s bread as actual bread, the sandwich purveyor announced the release of the Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and the BBQ Chicken Sandwich.

Each sandwich is, of course, paired with different vegetables and sauces to enhance your sandwich-eating experience. On the Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, you’ll get a pile of chicken strips coated in spicy buffalo sauce on the bread of your choosing along with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and ranch dressing.

Subway’s new BBQ Chicken Sandwich, meanwhile, features strips of chicken coated in tangy and smoky St. Louis-style BBQ sauce along with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and pickles on whichever bread you prefer.

Both are, as with every Subway sandwich, totally customizable. You’ll find both the Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and the BBQ Chicken Sandwich at Subway restaurants across the country, but only for a little while. Make it part of your game day spread while you can.