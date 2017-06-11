News

Subway Is Giving Away Free Breakfast Sandwiches for An Entire Month

By Published On 04/28/2016 By Published On 04/28/2016
Courtesy of Subway

Trending

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

Super Nintendo World Looks Like a Nostalgic Gamer's Paradise

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

Although you probably associate Subway with Cold Cut Combos and its famous $5 Footlong deal (RIP) -- in other words, lunch -- the ubiquitous sub purveyor has long offered a handful of egg-and-cheese-filled sandwiches for breakfast, too. And in a move likely aimed at getting more people to actually eat said breakfast sandwiches, Subway is planning to start handing them out for free -- for the entire month of May. 

Here's the deal: If you buy any Subway sandwich (a six-inch or a Footlong) before 9am at participating Subway locations all month, they'll throw in a free six-inch breakfast sandwich of your choice. Basically, that means you'll have Subway for breakfast and Subway for lunch a few hours later. That's a lot of Subway for one day, but it sure as hell beats slumming it at your desk with a cup of Greek yogurt. Or, you can always just follow your heart and pound both of the sandwiches in one sitting. After all, eating two breakfasts is actually better for you than no breakfast. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is a firm believer that everything tastes better when it's free. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong
News

related

READ MORE
This Dude Blew Up a Fridge and Turned it Into a Flying Death Vessel
News

related

READ MORE
The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More