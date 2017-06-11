Subway Is Giving Away Free Breakfast Sandwiches for An Entire Month

Although you probably associate Subway with Cold Cut Combos and its famous $5 Footlong deal (RIP) -- in other words, lunch -- the ubiquitous sub purveyor has long offered a handful of egg-and-cheese-filled sandwiches for breakfast, too. And in a move likely aimed at getting more people to actually eat said breakfast sandwiches, Subway is planning to start handing them out for free -- for the entire month of May.
Here's the deal: If you buy any Subway sandwich (a six-inch or a Footlong) before 9am at participating Subway locations all month, they'll throw in a free six-inch breakfast sandwich of your choice. Basically, that means you'll have Subway for breakfast and Subway for lunch a few hours later. That's a lot of Subway for one day, but it sure as hell beats slumming it at your desk with a cup of Greek yogurt. Or, you can always just follow your heart and pound both of the sandwiches in one sitting. After all, eating two breakfasts is actually better for you than no breakfast.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is a firm believer that everything tastes better when it's free. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.