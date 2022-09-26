Subway Is Hosting Free Catered Lunch for Teachers in October

We’ve banged this drum many times. Though, we aren’t likely to stop. Teachers are under-appreciated. They get caught up in political battles that undermine the hard work they do throughout the year, even as many have been forced to buy their own school supplies, put in extra hours at home, and endure politicians throwing a blanket over the many thousands of teachers across the country.

Because of that--and because teachers often work through their lunch hour--Subway and ezCater have announced a contest that will provide educators with a free catered lunch from Subway. The companies will give out a total of 2,022 free catered lunches.

You can nominate teachers and staff at your favorite school through September 30 at CateringForEducators.com. You’re allowed to nominate one school per day through the deadline. 2,022 of those nominations will result in a catered lunch for the teachers of that school on October 27.

The catered meal will, of course, feature Subway sandwiches and other items on its new "refreshed" menu. There are a lot of ways you can thank the educators in your life. This is one, but doing anything to thank them beyond a little something at the end of the year or during Teacher Appreciation Week is definitely going to be met with a smile.