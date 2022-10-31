Subway Will Give You a Free Sandwich for Enduring the Middle Seat on Your Next Flight

The middle seat is objectively the worst. There's no window to rest your head, or an escape route for the bathroom god forbid your aisle neighbor is passed out asleep when you have to pee. Here's the good news, though: Subway is offering a consolation prize for those stuck sandwiched between two other plane passengers.

Air travelers stuck in the middle seat on November 3, 2022, National Sandwich Day, will get a free sandwich of their own. Just upload a photo of yourself in the "sandwich seat" before 11:59 pm EST on November 4, 2022.

There will be 10,000 winners who will snag an electronic gift card to use at any restaurant across the US. Try the Subway Series or maybe even a Vault favorite.

"From new ingredients and sandwiches to fun and rewarding experiences, we are always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our guests," Global Chief Marketing Officer Carrie Walsh said in a press release. "We have all experienced a ride in the sandwich seat, so offering free, mouthwatering Subway Series footlongs is the perfect way to celebrate sandwiches and our new menu and provide a little relief to sandwich-seat air travelers."

For those that are avoiding air travel (I can't really blame you with the current prices and constant delays), Subway is also giving away BOGO footlong subs starting November 1. Just use the promo code FLBOGO on Subway's site or mobile app.