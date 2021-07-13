Subway Is Giving Out One Million Free Sandwiches on Tuesday

Subway just announced a major menu revamp, which it's calling the "largest menu update in [the] brand's history." As part of the "Eat Fresh Refresh," it's giving out one million free sandwiches on Tuesday, July 13.

In addition to some sandwich glow-ups, there are six new sandwiches hitting the menu. More than 10,000 stores are going to be closing early on July 12 so that the shops can prepare for the unveiling of the new menu on July 13. To celebrate, it is inviting sandwich lovers to swing by for a free six-inch sub on July 13.

All you have to do is stop by a Subway from 10 am to noon local time and ask for a free sandwich. You'll be handed a six-inch Turkey Cali Fresh -- one of the six new menu items -- on the house. That one comes with oven-roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, mayo, spinach, red onion, and tomatoes on multigrain bread.

Of course, there's the caveat that the deal is only available at participating locations, but there are a whole lot of restaurants joining in the fun. The other caveat is that there are only 50 freebies per location. So, you might want to make plans to have a (very) early lunch on Tuesday.