Subway Is Slinging Half-Price Subs For the Next Month-and-a-Half
Lunch for you and a friend.
Subway is leaning into the thing that makes it appealing for many lunch-starved diners looking for a quick meal. Your sandwich can always come with all your favorite toppings. Customization is the whole spiel there. That's the focus of a new Subway campaign led by NBA stars Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum.
But you probably don't need to know Green's favorite sub ingredients to know what you like. You don't want to order his sandwich, you want to make sure you're getting oil and vinegar, right? RIGHT? Subway is coupling this pretty back-to-basics focus with a pretty back-to-basics promo: buy one footlong, get a second for half price with the code "BOGO50."
To get the half-price sub, drop the code on the Subway site or mobile app. If you're regularly going out for lunch, this is an even better promotion than some that give bigger discounts. You can only use the code once per order, but the fine print doesn't say your account only gets to use it once total. Plus, the promotion is running until April 14. So, you can get a whole lot of use out of it and split the lunch bill with a housemate who is also working from your cramped apartment. It'll take you through the rest of winter into, one hopes, some warmer times.
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.