Subway Is Slinging Half-Price Subs For the Next Month-and-a-Half

Subway is leaning into the thing that makes it appealing for many lunch-starved diners looking for a quick meal. Your sandwich can always come with all your favorite toppings. Customization is the whole spiel there. That's the focus of a new Subway campaign led by NBA stars Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum.

But you probably don't need to know Green's favorite sub ingredients to know what you like. You don't want to order his sandwich, you want to make sure you're getting oil and vinegar, right? RIGHT? Subway is coupling this pretty back-to-basics focus with a pretty back-to-basics promo: buy one footlong, get a second for half price with the code "BOGO50."

To get the half-price sub, drop the code on the Subway site or mobile app. If you're regularly going out for lunch, this is an even better promotion than some that give bigger discounts. You can only use the code once per order, but the fine print doesn't say your account only gets to use it once total. Plus, the promotion is running until April 14. So, you can get a whole lot of use out of it and split the lunch bill with a housemate who is also working from your cramped apartment. It'll take you through the rest of winter into, one hopes, some warmer times.