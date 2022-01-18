Subway Is Updating Its Menu with 3 New Sandwiches & They're 15% Off Right Now

New year, new sandwiches at Subway. The sandwich chain is rolling out three innovative new options to bring a little excitement to your lunch or dinner game. If you're looking for healthy options that taste good and keep you full, you're going to want to hear this.

Subway is overhauling its menu, adding a trio of new offerings including the new Honey Mustard Rotisserie-Style Chicken, Subway Club, and Baja Turkey Avocado Sub. To encourage folks to try one of these new sammies, Subway is offering 15% off any footlong ordered online or in the app with the code 15OFF. The offer is valid through March 27, 2022, and is limited to one sandwich per order.

Here are the new sandwiches:

Honey Mustard Rotisserie-Style Chicken: This sandwich features rotisserie-style chicken, crisp veggies, and honey mustard on a new hearty multigrain bread.

Subway Club: This is a new take on a classic. It features oven-roasted turkey, new Black Forest ham, and angus roast beef. It's stacked with fresh veggies on multigrain bread.

Baja Turkey Avocado: This sandwich features oven-roasted Turkey, smashed avocado, and veggies topped with Baja Chipotle sauce on multigrain bread.