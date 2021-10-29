Subway Is Unveiling a New Bread Option with One-Net Carb & Zero Sugar

Subway is all about options, from its sandwich toppings to the bread they go on. The sandwich purveyor already offers more than three types of bread, and it's adding yet another—this time for more carbohydrate-conscious consumers.

Subway is teaming up with Hero Bread to provide the second iteration of its beloved Artisan Italian Bread that's low in calories and carbs but has all the flavor of the original. The doughy offering has one-net carb and zero sugar, and it also has 12 grams of protein and 26 grams of fiber for folks who are all about gains. Subway's 100-calorie bread option will only be available in select markets, at least for now.

From the end of October through mid-December, customers in Savannah, Georgia; Des Moines, Iowa; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Boise, Idaho will be able to order their favorite sandwich on Subway's new Hero Bread. Once it's gone, there's no telling if or when it'll be back. We'll just have to wait and see.

Those of us who don't get to try it will have to trust Tom Brady—not "the biggest bread guy"—whom Subway brought on to celebrate the low-carb offering.