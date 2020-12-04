Subway Unveiled a New Caramel Brownie Cookie & You Can Try It for Free
Bless you, National Cookie Day.
Subway cookies are one of life's greatest pleasures, which is why seeing a new flavor in the lineup is so exciting. The new Caramel Brownie Cookie offers a rich addition to the sandwich chain's dessert selection.
The Caramel Brownie Cookie is made with brownie-flavored dough and contains chocolate and caramel chunks. It's topped with a light drizzle of caramel icing to even out the flavors.
To celebrate its release—and National Cookie Day, which falls on Friday, December 4 this year—Subway is letting email list subscribers try the Caramel Chocolate Cookie for free with the purchase of any footlong. National Cookie Day is technically a 24-hour affair, but Subway is extending the exclusive offer for an entire week, until Friday, December 11.
It's too early to tell if the Caramel Brownie flavor will become a cult classic like Raspberry Cheesecake, but we can't imagine anyone complaining about having more options.
