Subway Is Opening a New Shop That Doesn't Sell a Single Sandwich

The lure of fresh foot-long sandwiches may have kicked off your Subway habit, but be honest—it's the cookies that kept you coming back for more. And because the brand isn't naive to this fact, it's opening its first-ever outpost that won't sell sandwiches at all. Rather, the pop-up, dubbed Cookieway, will sell nothing but cookies.

Ahead of National Cookie Day, Subway will open the doors to its sweets-focused dessert shop for a four-day run (from December 2 to December 5) in New York City's Lower East Side neighborhood.

Here's the full cookie lineup: