Subway Is Serving 3 New, Cheese-Filled Fresh Melt Sandwiches

If you're still recovering from those Saturday night tequila shots (yes, 48-hour hangovers are a thing of adulthood), there's only one answer: carbo-load, my friends. Nothing beats that terrible feeling like a big, cheese-filled sandwich, and it looks like Subway's got you covered with three all-new offerings dubbed Fresh Melts.

So here's the deal: if you like bread and cheese, then you'll wanna drop your dinner plans and hit up the sub chain. The Melts, which you can upgrade to a footlong for just $1, are piled high with meat, veggies, and melted cheese sandwiched between a grilled roll.

Here's the full lineup, per a press release: