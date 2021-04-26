Subway Is Serving 3 New, Cheese-Filled Fresh Melt Sandwiches
The more cheese, the merrier.
If you're still recovering from those Saturday night tequila shots (yes, 48-hour hangovers are a thing of adulthood), there's only one answer: carbo-load, my friends. Nothing beats that terrible feeling like a big, cheese-filled sandwich, and it looks like Subway's got you covered with three all-new offerings dubbed Fresh Melts.
So here's the deal: if you like bread and cheese, then you'll wanna drop your dinner plans and hit up the sub chain. The Melts, which you can upgrade to a footlong for just $1, are piled high with meat, veggies, and melted cheese sandwiched between a grilled roll.
Here's the full lineup, per a press release:
- Ham & Cheese Melt: black forest ham, fresh tomato, and Swiss cheese
- Tuna Melt: wild-caught tuna, mayo, fresh onion, and provolone cheese
- Steak & Cheese Melt: steak, cheese, fresh onions, and peppers
Of course, if you'd rather get a classic-style sandwich, Subway's got you more than covered in that department as well. To help you narrow it down from the already monstrous menu, we even ranked up by a few criteria: ingredient visibility, ingredient interplay, messiness, and can you make it healthy?
Our consensus? You can't go wrong with a Spicy Italian and Turkey Breast sub. Now we've just gotta add these melts to the lineup, as well.