Subway Franchisees Say the Chain's New Melt Sandwiches Are Too Dangerous to Make

Subway recently unveiled three all-new cheese-filled Fresh Melts. But if you had any intention of actually trying them, you might be out of luck. According to the North American Association of Subway Franchisees (NAASF), the sandwiches are too dangerous to make, which means they might be leaving your local sub shop soon.

The association reportedly sent a "franchise warning notice" cautioning members of the potential risk, claiming NAASF couldn't "endorse this promotion under these circumstances," Restaurant Business reports. So what exactly caused the concern? There were two issues cited: risk of burn for employees and damage to franchisees' toasters. The NAASF also said that the sandwiches were operationally too complex.

"We are hopeful that [Subway's Franchise World Headquarters] will confront these issues immediately and allow us the opportunity to stand with them and endorse this promotion," the notice read. "In the meantime, weigh out the above concerns and stand strong with the decision you make as a franchisee investor."

So, are the Fresh Melts out? That we don't know for sure. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Subway told Restaurant Business:

"The safety of our franchisees and their restaurant employees is a top priority for us. In addition to providing extensive training materials, a standard protocol is to thoroughly test all new products and innovations and make operational and equipment adjustments as needed, ensuring that our franchisees and hard-working sandwich artists are able to safely and consistently execute a quality meal that guests expect."