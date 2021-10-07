Subway Is Updating Its Menu with 5 New Items, Including a Steak Sandwich

Like most of us, Subway is trying to reinvent itself a little bit now that the seasons are changing. Whereas I hope a new hair gloss and a thrifted coat will make me feel brand new, Subway is introducing new menu items as part of its Eat Fresh Refresh campaign.

For starters, there is a new signature sandwich that sounds delicious. The Baja Steak & Jack is a classic steak sub with tender shaved steak, pepper jack cheese, green peppers, red onions, and the new Baja Chipotle sauce. The sauce is blended with paprika, cumin, garlic, onion, lime, and guajillo peppers. That's not the only new sauce. There's also a Peppercorn Ranch sauce, which is a herby mixture of classic buttermilk Ranch.

Beyond subs and sauces, Subway is offering a new chip in collaboration with Lay's. The Lay's Kettle Cooked Buffalo Chicken Dip Chip is made exclusively for Subway and will only be available for a short time, so you'll need to act fast if you want to try them. The final addition to the menu is Caramel Apple cookies, which aren't new as much as they are returning. The cookies are seasonal and come with a blend of apples, caramel chips, and salted caramel crunch and are topped with a caramel icing drizzle.

The new menu items are part of an ongoing makeover that started in July. The sub chain promises sandwiches made with real tuna, fresher and higher quality ingredients, and an overall commitment to doing better.