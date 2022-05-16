Subway Has a New Steak Sub for You to Try
It is a twist on an existing chicken version of the sandwich.
Subway is all about offering up new options for customers, whether it is new items in its exclusive Vault or an even more extensive rehaul of its menu. Now, you can get a reimagination of a classic sandwich, the Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki sub.
The new Sweet Onion Steak Teriyaki sub is a limited-time alternative, featuring steak as the protein instead of chicken. It comes complete with green peppers, red onions, American cheese, and Sweet Onion Teriyaki sauce, all piled onto Artisanal Italian bread.
The Subway Teriyaki sauce is described as "sweet onion and savory teriyaki, with notes of soy, sesame, garlic, and black pepper."
Like any other Subway sandwich, you have the opportunity to customize it, meaning you can make it a footlong, a six-inch, or a footlong pro, which features double the standard amount of protein. You can order the new Sweet Onion Steak Teriyaki sandwich online or in stores at a Subway near you.
