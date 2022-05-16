Subway Has a New Steak Sub for You to Try

Subway is all about offering up new options for customers, whether it is new items in its exclusive Vault or an even more extensive rehaul of its menu. Now, you can get a reimagination of a classic sandwich, the Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki sub.

The new Sweet Onion Steak Teriyaki sub is a limited-time alternative, featuring steak as the protein instead of chicken. It comes complete with green peppers, red onions, American cheese, and Sweet Onion Teriyaki sauce, all piled onto Artisanal Italian bread.