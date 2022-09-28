Subway Just Added 2 New Sandwiches to Its Exclusive 'Vault' Menu
The additions were created in partnership with iconic athletes Charles Barkley and Tony Romo.
There's something alluring about exclusivity. Case in point: the private country club energy of a Costco food court (do not argue with me on this one!). Even Subway's got its own insider's club by way of its digital-only menu, appropriately dubbed The Vault.
If there was ever a time to test out the chain's allusive menu, it's now. Subway is adding two new sandwiches—created in partnership with legendary athletes Charles Barkley and Tony Romo—that you can only order online or via the app, Chew Boom reports.
The Frontcourt Feast by Charles Barkley features genoa salami, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayo on a fresh-baked Italian Herbs & Cheese bread. The Redzone Roast by Tony Romo, meanwhile, is piled with shaved Angus beef, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, oil, and red wine vinegar on fresh-baked Hearty Multigrain Bread.
While Subway's latest collab features two iconic retirees, the sandwich maker has already partnered up with the likes of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, NBA All-Star Steph Curry, and Olympian-slash-GOAT Simone Biles.
In addition to the two new launches, the menu currently includes:
- The Grand Salami by Derek Jeter
- The Full Throttle Ham by Kevin Harvick
- The Benissimo by Jimmy Garoppolo
- The Beef Mode by Marshawn Lynch
- The Avocado Spike Bowl by Gronk
- The Turkey Vert by Tony Hawk
- The Vaultwich by Simone Biles
- The Meatball Marksman by Stephen Curry
You can order the Vault exclusives online or through the app.