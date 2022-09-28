Subway Just Added 2 New Sandwiches to Its Exclusive 'Vault' Menu

There's something alluring about exclusivity. Case in point: the private country club energy of a Costco food court (do not argue with me on this one!). Even Subway's got its own insider's club by way of its digital-only menu, appropriately dubbed The Vault.

If there was ever a time to test out the chain's allusive menu, it's now. Subway is adding two new sandwiches—created in partnership with legendary athletes Charles Barkley and Tony Romo—that you can only order online or via the app, Chew Boom reports.