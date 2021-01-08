Subway Now Offers Protein Bowls Modeled After Our Favorite Footlongs

Subway charged into the new year with whole new health strategy. The global sandwich chain just expanded its permanent menu to include 11 new protein bowls, offering lower-carb options for customers.

Each variety of protein bowl riffs on a different classic Footlong, compiling the ingredients into a salad-like form. They pack the same amount of protein, minus the bread.

Here are the protein bowls on offer now:

Just like with sandwiches, each protein bowl is customizable. If you don't like an ingredient or want to play around with sauces, you have full rein to do so.

Right now, Subway is also running a "Go Pro" offer, where you can double the protein on any Footlong or protein bowl for only $2 extra.

