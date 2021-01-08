Subway Now Offers Protein Bowls Modeled After Our Favorite Footlongs
They're not just new, they're here to stay.
Subway charged into the new year with whole new health strategy. The global sandwich chain just expanded its permanent menu to include 11 new protein bowls, offering lower-carb options for customers.
Each variety of protein bowl riffs on a different classic Footlong, compiling the ingredients into a salad-like form. They pack the same amount of protein, minus the bread.
Here are the protein bowls on offer now:
- Black Forest Ham Protein Bowl: Black Forest ham, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, and spinach.
- Chicken & Bacon Ranch Protein Bowl: Chicken strips, bacon, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, shredded Monterey Cheddar, and ranch.
- Cold Cut Combo Protein Bowl: Turkey-based ham, turkey-based salami, turkey-based bologna, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, and spinach.
- Italian B.M.T. Protein Bowl: Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, and spinach.
- Meatball Marinara Protein Bowl: Meatballs, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, spinach, and grated Parmesan cheese.
- Oven Roasted Chicken Protein Bowl: Roasted chicken breast, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, and spinach.
- Spicy Italian Protein Bowl: Genoa salami, pepperoni, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, and spinach.
- Steak & Cheese Protein Bowl: Shaved steak, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, spinach, and shredded Monterey Cheddar.
- Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki: Teriyaki-glazed chicken strips, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, spinach, and sweet onion.
- Tuna Protein Bowl: Tuna, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, and spinach.
- Turkey Breast Protein Bowl: Turkey breast, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, and spinach.
Right now, Subway is also running a "Go Pro" offer, where you can double the protein on any Footlong or protein bowl for only $2 extra.
Kyler Alvord is a news writer at Thrillist. Find him on Twitter and Instagram. Or don't. It's really up to you.