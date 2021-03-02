Subway’s Baking Reese's Pieces into Its New Limited-Edition Cookies

Super sweet, soft, and unmistakable from any other variety, Subway cookies are popular enough to be sold by the dozen, “duped” in internet recipes, and evoke an immediate sense memory in anyone who’s ever had them. So, for fans of the sandwich shop’s confectionary offering, a new addition is cause for salivation.

Starting Tuesday until they run out, participating Subway locations are selling Reese’s Pieces cookies. They’re the latest in a line of limited offerings that preciously included s’mores, raspberry cheesecake, and caramel brownie cookies.

In a move that surely won’t help the temporary treats stay on shelves, Subway is offering a free cookie with the purchase of any footlong sub from March 4-11. Try the tuna.